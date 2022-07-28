Himachal Pradesh Logs 930 Covid-19 Cases

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,97,520 on Thursday with 930 fresh COVID-19 cases, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,138, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 5,239 from 4,914 the previous day, the officials said. On Wednesday, 5,116 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing and 930 of them came back positive, they said.

With 605 more people recuperating from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,88,123, they said.

(With PTI inputs)