Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himachal Pradesh Logs 930 Covid-19 Cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 5,239 from 4,914 the previous day, the officials said. On Wednesday, 5,116 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing and 930 of them came back positive, they said.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,97,520 on Thursday with 930 fresh COVID-19 cases, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,138, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 5,239 from 4,914 the previous day, the officials said. On Wednesday, 5,116 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing and 930 of them came back positive, they said.

With 605 more people recuperating from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,88,123, they said.

Related stories

Delhi Records 1,128 New Covid Cases, Zero Death; Positivity Rate 6.56 Percent

Mumbai Sees 281 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 272 Recoveries

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy