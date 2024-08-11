National

Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts

The regional Met office has issued an 'orange' alert, warning for heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in in five districts of Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

Himachal Pradesh Floods
Himachal Pradesh Floods: Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rains have caused widespread disruption in Himachal Pradesh, with 135 roads closed due to landslides and flash floods. The districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Sirmaur have been particularly affected, although no casualties have been reported.

The Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory warning residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution, especially when crossing the Jahalman nallah, where water levels are rising rapidly. 

Himachal Weather Alert

The regional Met office has also issued an 'orange' alert, warning for heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in in five districts of Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on Saturday and a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain throughout the state till August 16.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan in Sirmaur recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Surian, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 62.2 mm in Jubbarhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.

The MeT department also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla  districts till Sunday morning.

The weather department has cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

135 Roads Closed In Himachal

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 135 roads including 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Kullu, 29 in Mandi, 17 in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Kinnaur,  one in Lahaul and Spiti district are closed while 24 power and 56 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.

Meanwhile, rescue operations to trace about 30 people who went missing after the flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Kullu, mandi and Shimla district on July 31 midnight continued on Saturday but there was no major success. 

So far, 28 bodies have been recovered in this tragedy.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 842 crores between June 27 and August 9.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  2. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
Football News
  1. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  2. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  3. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  4. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  5. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chief Justice Recalls Scene From This Movie To Emphasise Empathy In Young Doctors
  2. Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts
  3. ‘Adani Mega Scam': Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief
  4. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  5. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  2. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
  3. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  4. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  5. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13