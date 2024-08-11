Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts

Heavy rains have caused widespread disruption in Himachal Pradesh, with 135 roads closed due to landslides and flash floods. The districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Sirmaur have been particularly affected, although no casualties have been reported.
The Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory warning residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution, especially when crossing the Jahalman nallah, where water levels are rising rapidly.
Himachal Weather Alert
The regional Met office has also issued an 'orange' alert, warning for heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in in five districts of Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on Saturday and a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain throughout the state till August 16.
Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan in Sirmaur recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Surian, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 62.2 mm in Jubbarhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.
The MeT department also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts till Sunday morning.
The weather department has cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
135 Roads Closed In Himachal
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 135 roads including 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Kullu, 29 in Mandi, 17 in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, one in Lahaul and Spiti district are closed while 24 power and 56 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.
Meanwhile, rescue operations to trace about 30 people who went missing after the flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Kullu, mandi and Shimla district on July 31 midnight continued on Saturday but there was no major success.
So far, 28 bodies have been recovered in this tragedy.
More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 842 crores between June 27 and August 9.
(With PTI Inputs)