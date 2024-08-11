Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts

135 Roads Closed In Himachal

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 135 roads including 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Kullu, 29 in Mandi, 17 in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, one in Lahaul and Spiti district are closed while 24 power and 56 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.