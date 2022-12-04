Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Himachal CM Meets Dalai Lama

Home National

Himachal CM Meets Dalai Lama

 Thakur, who led the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh held last month, was in Dharamshala to gather feedback from the party candidates.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur ANI/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 6:36 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur paid a courtesy call on the Dalai Lama at his residence here on Sunday.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity again to meet with His Holiness Dalai Lama today. Because of his grace and divine blessing, Dharamshala has earned its name as an international tourist destination."

He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony. Thakur, who led the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh held last month, was in Dharamshala to gather feedback from the party candidates. The assembly poll results will be announced on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Dalai Lama BJP Campaign Assembly Polls Feedback Dharamshala
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam