Himachal CM Inaugurates 22 New Branches Of HPSCB

HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated 22 new branches of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB), and launched two new plans -- One-Time Resolution Scheme and a Loan Scheme for developing high-density apple orchards.

The chief minister also launched the online link for the recruitment of 232 clerical posts to be filled by the bank. The new branches - Samarkot, Jharag/Nakradi, Parala, Dhamandri, Mehandli, Jarol, Janeharghat, Upper Kaithu, Khatnol, Nihri, Chai Kadora, Syanj, Bharari, Mandap, Dhar-Tottoh, Lohat, Awah, Chhatradi, Halah, Haripurdhar, Timbi and Chango -- were launched from Shimla virtually, a statement issued here said.