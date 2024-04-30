National

Heat Waves Likely In 234 Andhra Pradesh Mandals On Tuesday

In an official statement, APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh said 61 of the 234 mandals are likely to experience severe heat waves while 173 have been forecast to witness heat waves.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has said 234 mandals across the state are likely to suffer heat waves on Tuesday.

"Severe heat waves have been forecast for Srikakulam district (13 mandals), Vizianagaram (24), Parvatipuram Manyam (14), Anakapalli (nine) and Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district,” he said in a press release.

Heat waves are expected at 13 mandals in Srikakulam district, three in Vizianagaram, nine each in Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli, two in Visakhapatnam and one in Parvatipuram Manyam.

Similarly, heat waves are likely in 19 mandals each of Kakinada and Palnadu, East Godavari (18), Prakasam (16), Guntur (15), Eluru (12), Krishna (10), Konaseema (seven), NTR (six), Bapatla and Tirupati (four each), West Godavari (three), Nellore (two) and Annamayya (one).

Meanwhile, the department highlighted that Atmakuru in Nandyala district logged a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by Simhadripuram (45.9 C) in Kadapa district and Ramabhadrapuram (45.1 C) in Vizianagaram district.

According to officials, Kodumuru in Kurnool district registered a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by Saluru in Parvatipuram Manyam district at 44.5 degrees Celsius and Ravuru in Nellore district saw a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Kurmanadh suggested people stay indoors between 11 am and 4 pm and appealed to the elderly and lactating women to take precautions.

