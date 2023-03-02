Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Hathras Gang-rape Case: UP Court Frees 3 Out Of 4 Accused, Prime Accused Convicted

Hathras Gang-rape Case: UP Court Frees 3 Out Of 4 Accused, Prime Accused Convicted

The case pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman by four upper caste men in Bulgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gangraped and murdered in Hathras.
Protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gangraped and murdered in Hathras. PTI

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 1:44 pm

Three out of four accused in 2020 Hathras gang-rape-murder case were on Thursday acquitted by local court in Uttar Pradesh. Those acquitted include Ravi, Ramu and Luv Kush, while prime accused Sandeep Sisodia was convicted under IPC Section 304 and the SC/ST Act. 

The case pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman by four upper caste men in Bulgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. She died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi two weeks later during treatment, and her body was allegedly cremated forcibly by the Uttar Pradesh police. 

The Hathras case had sparked a huge protest across the nation after the victim was forcibly cremated in the middle of the night against the wishes of the family by the Uttar Pradesh police and district administration, fuelling accusations of a cover-up by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The case was referred to the CBI by the UP government after the alleged apathy of the administration snowballed into a political storm with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and other opposition leaders of the state from Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal staged massive protests.

