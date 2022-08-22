Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hanuman Idol Vandalized In New Delhi Temple; 1 booked

The police are trying to arrest a man accused of vandalizing a deity's idol at a temple in Northwest Delhi.

A sculpture of Lord Hanumana carrying Lord Rama and Lakshmana on his shoulders
A sculpture of Lord Hanumana carrying Lord Rama and Lakshmana on his shoulders Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:07 am

A person has been booked for allegedly vandalizing a deity's idol at a small temple in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

The locals accessed a video that showed a man with a rod near the temple where the idol of Hanuman was damaged. Some shops in the vicinity were also vandalized, they said.

Police said they suspect that the man vandalized the idol and the shops in a drunken stupor and the locals confirmed that he was an addict.

Related stories

Culture Ministry Considering Iconography Of Hindu, Jain Idols Found In Qutub Minar Complex: Official

Claiming 'Nightmares', Thieves Return 14 Stolen Idols From Balaji Temple In UP's Chitrakoot

He is yet to be arrested, they said. A senior police officer said a new idol had been placed in the temple with the help of locals. "We are scanning CCTV footage. It is suspected that the man was intoxicated. We are looking for him," the officer said.

"Police are trying to nab the culprit. There is peace in the area," DCP Northwest said in a tweet.

Tags

National Hanuman Idol New Delhi Mahendra Park
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?