Gyanvapi Mosque Committee Urges Varanasi Court To Not Make Survey Visuals Public

A letter was written on behalf of the Gyanvapi Mosque's Anjuman Intrageniya Committee to the court that referred to applications in the court for the certified copy of the commission's order.

Gyanvapi Mosque Complex PTI

Updated: 28 May 2022 10:58 am

The Gyanvapi Mosque committee has urged the Varanasi district court to not make videos, photographs and commission reports on the Mosque survey matter public. A letter was written on behalf of the Anjuman Intrageniya Committee to the court that referred to applications in the court for the certified copy of the commission's order.

Speaking to reporters, Merajuddin Siddiqui, a lawyer for the committee said that the committee pleaded that the survey matter is only shared with the concerned parties. The report will be released on May 30. 

Earlier, on May 20, the Supreme Court transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge of Varanasi, citing complexities and sensitivity of the case and saying it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle it.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said an undertaking should be given that Hindu devotees will not proceed with the civil court proceedings.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi.

