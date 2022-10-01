Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Gurugram Police Register FIR Over Social Media Advertisements For Sale Of Arms

The Gurugram police have registered a case over advertisements on Facebook and WhatsApp for the unauthorized sale of weapons, a police officer said on Friday.

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:27 am

The FIR was registered at Sadar police station against the holder(s) of three Facebook accounts. According to the police, these accounts were opened using one mobile number. 

WhatsApp messages were also sent to people from the mobile number for the sale of revolvers and pistols, the police officer said.

According to the police, some of the advertisements mentioned the name of gangster Kala Jatheri. 

The police officer said the matter was being investigated.

(Inputs from PTI)

