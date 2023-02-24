Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district officials said. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1, the latest of the three, was recorded at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka at 11.40 am on Friday.

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt Across North India Including Delhi
Two minor tremors were recorded in Gujarat Representative Image

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 5:44 pm

Two minor tremors of 3.4 and 3.1 magnitudes were recorded in 24 hours in Gujarat’s Amreli district, taking the number of such earthquakes in the area to three in the past two days, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said on Friday.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district officials said. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1, the latest of the three, was recorded at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka at 11.40 am on Friday. It was 43 km south-south east of Amreli city, said the ISR official.

At 11.35 pm on Thursday, a tremor of 3.4 was recorded at Khambha, 44 km south-south east of the district headquarters, which is in the Saurashtra region. Earlier on Thursday morning, a 3.1 tremor was recorded at Mitiyala village, at a depth of 6.2 km, said the official from the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

On February 19 too, the Khambha area had seen a 2.2 tremor. Gujarat’s Kutch district, also located in the Saurashtra region, was devastated by an earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured. The earthquake caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district.

