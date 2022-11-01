Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Visits Bridge Accident Site In Morbi, Meets Rescue Workers And Injured People

At least 135 people have been confirmed as dead in the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Gujarat and was briefed on ongoing relief and rescue operations.

PM Narendra Modi at the site of bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi
PM Narendra Modi at the site of bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:05 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi and met injured admitted in hospital. 

A suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening and at least 135 people have been confirmed to have died. Rescue operations are still underway in the river. 

Modi in Morbi inspected the site of accident and interacted with the personnel engaged in rescue operations. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

While 135 people have been confirmed as dead, 170 have been rescued in ongoing operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and armed forces are engaged in rescue operations.

Officials briefed Modi about rescue operation at site of bridge collapse. 

Following the visit to the bridge collapse site, Modi also visited the Morbi Civil Hospital where the injured are admitted.

Modi on Monday night chaired a meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, officials said.

At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Modi, who was on a tour of Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site.

Modi emphasised on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance, the officials said.

"Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar," an official release said.

Modi was briefed on the relief and rescue operations launched at the accident site and all aspects related to the tragedy were discussed, the release said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home  Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other top officials. 

Rs 2 lakh compensation to the diseased was also announced by Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat cabinet minister Rajendra Trivedi said, "So far, rescue teams have recovered 135 bodies while nearly 170 people, who fell into the river, were rescued alive. The kin of all the deceased have already been paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each as announced by the Gujarat government. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be deposited soon into their bank accounts through DBT (direct bank transfer)."

(With PTI inputs)

