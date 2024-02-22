Govt Should Hold Talks With Protesting Farmers, Says Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Centre should immediately hold talks with the protesting farmers to resolve their issues, terming the prevailing situation arising out of the stir as "worrisome".

The former chief minister also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace.

"The situation which prevails is worrisome. The government should immediately hold talks with farmers and resolve the issue," Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, told reporters here on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget session of the state assembly.