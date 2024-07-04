Govind Pansare's Family Writes To ATS, Demands Probe Into 'Organised Terror Network' Sanatan Sanstha

"We would like to draw your attention to the five chargesheets filed in the case of Comrade Pansare. Twelve persons have been arrayed as accused. Two of the twelve accused have been declared absconding. All accused are members of Sanatan Sanstha and/or Hindu Janjagruti Samiti and some of the accused are also named in the murder cases of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Prof MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh and Nalasopara weapons seizure case, and other related cases, which proves that there exists the a common link," the letter was quoted by the Deccan Herald.