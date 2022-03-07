Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Government Launches Scheme To Bring Out-Of-School Girls Back To Education System

Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said as of now, only four lakh out-of-school adolescent girls are visiting the anganwadis for nutrition, nutrition education and skilling.

Government Launches Scheme To Bring Out-Of-School Girls Back To Education System
Union Minister Smriti Irani PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 9:07 pm

The Union government on Monday launched Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav to bring out-of-school girls back to the education system, a senior official said. Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said as of now, only four lakh out-of-school adolescent girls are visiting the anganwadis for nutrition, nutrition education and skilling. Addressing an event, Pandey said the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav is being launched by the Women and Child Development Ministry in partnership with the Education Ministry. Bringing out-of-school girls back to the education system has been the target since the Right to Education Act was promulgated, he said. 


The officer expressed hope of "reaching a position within a short time where we will be able to put out-of-school girls into formal schooling system". "The focus is all boys and girls get quality education. We are making constant efforts to ensure no child, especially girls, are deprived of their right to education," he said. "We are drawing a programme for out-of-school adolescent girls which will be driven by the Anganwadi system in close partnerships with education officers at district and block levels. "The need has arisen because the Scheme For Adolescent Girls (SAG), which initially took care of out-of-school girls, was getting less traction," he said. Pandey said in 2018-19 there were 11.88 lakh girls which were beneficiaries under the SAG scheme and the number drastically came down to 5.03 lakh in 2021. "In our new scheme under Poshan 2 and Saksham Anganwadi, we will be only taking up girls in the age group of 14-18 years. Girls aged 11-14 years will not be coming in the Anganwadi system in new schooling that will also take care only of the northeastern states and all our aspirational districts," he added.

Related stories

Repolling Announced For Six Booths In Manipur On March 8

Rupee Plummets 76 Paise To 76.93/USD As Oil Soars

Larsen And Toubro Launches L&T SuFin To Empower MSMEs

PTI Inputs

Tags

National National Women And Child Development Secretary Women And Child Development Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav Women And Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey Women And Child Development Ministry Education Ministry Education Education System
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan