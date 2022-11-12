Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi Alleges Hemant Soren Of ‘Making Money’, Says He Has Nothing To Do With Welfare Of Tribals

The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand has nothing to do with the welfare of tribals, and it was working with the sole intention of "making money", former chief minister Babulal Marandi of the BJP alleged on Saturday.

Marandi, who led a rally in Giridih district's Tisri block, said the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating while development works came to standstill.

"The Hemant Soren-led UPA government has nothing to do with the poor and tribals as it was working with the sole intention of making money," alleged Marandi.

The statement comes a day after Soren's government got a bill passed in the state assembly that proposes to use 1932 land records to fix the domicile status, in a bid to strengthen his support base among the tribals.

A bill to raise the total reservations offered in government jobs to STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs and economically weaker sections (EWS) from 60 per cent to 77 per cent was also passed in the assembly.

Marandi alleged that cases of murder, rape and loot have increased manifold under the Soren government.

The people of Jharkhand were facing a shortage of sand but the government was not able to auction a single sand ghat in the last three years, he said.

"I told the government that if it is not able to auction, it should make sand ghats free for the people of the state. But, he (Soren) will not do it, as he has engaged police to make money from the tractors and trucks that transport sand," the senior BJP leader alleged.

Marandi's rally was part of a week-long protest programme by the BJP against the JMM-led ruling coalition, which started on November 7 and will continue till November 13.

Such rallies were also held in Ranchi, Hazaribag, Gumla, Saraikela-Kharswan and other districts during the day.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu and MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi participated in a rally in Ranchi's Ormanjhi block.

BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal led a rally in Katkamsandi block of Hazaribag.