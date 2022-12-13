Omar Abdullah Says Lt Governor’s Administration And BJP Do Not Want Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

As Jammu and Kashmir is without polls for the past five years, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the present J&K government and the BJP doesn’t want polls in Jammu and Kashmir as they fear defeat.

“There is no sight of the polls. Some say elections might take place in February, some say in April and the kings who are ruling Jammu and Kashmir at the present, say, the polls will not happen. They say you should not hope of having polls in your lives,” said Omar, referring to the present J&K administration, while addressing people in South Kashmir's Kokernag area. He said the BJP knows after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the people of J&K are against the BJP.

The former CM said for BJP leaders and the administration in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference has become guilty of not obliging them and it is the reason security cover and other facilities of the NC leaders have been taken away. “You (NC) workers are guilty of not saying yes to everything. You are guilty as you didn’t justify the loot and atrocity of August 5, 2019. You raise questions over it. You have filed a petition challenging it,” said Omar, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government three and half years ago.

“You don’t praise them. You don’t take your wives to the LG’s office for photo ops. And since you are doing all this and so you should accept brickbats from them,” Omar said, adding that most of the security cover is given to the people who are friends with the BJP and the critics of the party are denied it. “If anyone here needs security, he must either to be in BJP’s A team or B-team or C-team. Once anyone joins BJP or its different teams here, he gets security and a photo op with the LG,” Omar said sarcastically.

Omar asked the NC workers and the leaders to be with the people irrespective of not having any security. “We are those people who don’t enter deals. We call a spade a spade,” he said. “God is the biggest protector,” Omar added. “When we say we are fighting against the decisions of August 5, 2019, but at the same time we don’t say we will set it right within days. We also don’t say that we will take to roads and protest. We don’t say we will fight. We say what has usurped from us on August 5, 2019, was illegal and unconstitutional. We will take the route of the Constitution and the law for the restoration of it (Article 370). We are not those who will shout that Article 370 has gone and it will not be restored,” Omar added.

Omar added that the case of Article 370 is still lying with the Apex Court. “The Court has not heard it yet. And you are saying it will not be restored,” he said referring to the BJP. He said some political parties even don’t want to fight the case. “I believe that our case is very strong, and we will win it. I know our case is strong and that is why the centre doesn’t want the case should come up for hearing,” he added.

Omar said the BJP has failed to provide jobs and employment to the people. “This government whenever issues recruitment order and within days it nullifies its own order,” he added. "That is its achievement," he added.