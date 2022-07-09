Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Following EC's Nod, Eknath Shinde To Perform Pooka At Pandharpur Temple Tomorrow

Maharashtra's New Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to perform the customer pooja at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur on Sunday.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 9:14 pm

New Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be performing the customary pooja at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur on Sunday with the State Election Commission (SEC) giving its nod, an official said. 

Traditionally, the chief minister performs pooja at the temple in the Solapur district on `Ashadhi Ekadashi'. But there was uncertainty as to whether Shinde, who took over as CM on June 30, would be able to attend the "official pooja" as the model code of conduct for municipal elections has come into force.

The SEC on Friday announced the schedule for elections to more than 90 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats in the state including those in the Solapur district.
Sanjeev Jadhav, the additional district collector of Solapur, said, "As per the SEC's instructions, CM Shinde can perform the pooja without making any official announcements."

Related stories

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Meet PM Modi In Delhi

Eknath Shinde Dismisses Uddhav Thackeray’s Call For Maharashtra Mid-Term Elections

Eknath Shinde Claims His Government Will Complete Tenure And Will Also Win The Next Election

Ashadhi Ekadashi -- the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashadh --  marks the culmination of the `Wari' or pilgrimage on foot to Pandharpur which lakhs of Vitthala devotees undertake every year.

Tags

National Eknath Shinde Vitthal-Rukmini Temple State Election Commission (SEC) Ashadhi Ekadashi Solapur District Pandharpur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win