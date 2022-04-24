Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Indian Diaspora To Become Partners In Growth Of Country

The Finance Minister highlighted the contributions of the country people in innovation and research.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Indian Diaspora To Become Partners In Growth Of Country
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at IMF-WB Spring Meeting Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 8:09 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the Indian diaspora to become partners in growth of the country during the next 25 years as it attains 100 years of independence.

Addressing the Indian community in the Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, she highlighted the contributions of the country people in innovation and research.

Related stories

Sports Power Contributing To Nation's Power, Says PM Modi

PM Modi Hails SVAMITVA Scheme As It Completes One Year

Kolkata Sizzles On Season's Hottest Day

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the stellar contribution of Indian diaspora in US, esp. their role in innovation & research. FM also spoke about structural reforms undertaken by GoI & exhorted the community to become partners in the growth of India during the Amrit Kaal," a finance ministry tweet on Sunday said.

The journey of India to attain 100 years of independence from its 75th year of independence has been termed Amrit Kaal. The Finance Minister is visiting the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022. 

Tags

National Union Finance Ministry Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022 Indian Diaspora Washington
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat