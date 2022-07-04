Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
National

Five Killed, Two Injured In Road Accidents In Odisha

The police said that five people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Odisha's Nuapada and Bhadrak districts on Monday.

Road Accident PTI Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 10:52 pm

At least five people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Odisha's Nuapada and Bhadrak districts on Monday, police said.

In Nuapada, four people, including a minor, were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were all traveling on was hit by a speeding truck on NH-353 between Udyanbandha and Krishna villages, a police officer said.

Three people died on the spot, and another succumbed to the injuries at a hospital. 

The identities of the deceased and the injured were not immediately known but it is suspected that the injured woman may be the mother of the deceased minor.

In another incident, a man died and his wife was critically injured after the car in which they were traveling dashed into a concrete mixer machine off NH-16 near Rahanja Chhak in Bhadrak district.

The deceased was identified as Surendra Sahu (45), an employee of the Electricity Department and a native of Asurali area in the district. His wife Sudhansubala (40), was seriously injured in the accident while their three-year-old daughter survived the crash unhurt, police added.

