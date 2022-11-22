Father Kills Daughter: Was Ayushi Yadav Murder A Case Of Honour Killing?

Twentytwo-year-old Aayushi’s body was discovered by the police last week in a suitcase left unattended at Yamuna Express highway at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Even before the national capital could get out of the shivering shocks of Shraddha murder case, another gruesome killing of a 22-year-old girl allegedly by her parents for not complying with their choice made the city look again for its lost conscience.

As the police couldn’t identify the body, they started tracing phones, examined CCTV footage and checked social media to get any clue. They also had pasted posters across the city to identify the woman. Police finally arrested father of the girl on Monday.

They received information from an unidentified call on Sunday and then her mother and brother confirmed the identity of Aayushi, who was a student of Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA). However, when his father, a resident of Badarpur went to identify the body, police found some red flags during investigation and arrested him.

Murdered for marrying in different caste?

As per the primary investigation of Uttar Pradesh Police, Aayushi’s father Nitish Yadav shot her dead. Her parents had objection over her marriage as she was married to a man from a different caste. As per the police, Aayushi got married to a man namely Chhatrapal, who is from a different caste without informing her parents.

Her father reportedly said that she used to stay late night outside home which annoyed them. Police said that after killing his daughter by his licensed gun, he wrapped the body in plastic, put it into a suitcase and threw it on the Yamuna express highway.

Aayushi’s family belongs to Baluni in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. They had shifted to Delhi due to the job of Nitish Yadav, Aayushi’s father. Police investigation is still underway.