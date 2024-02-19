Farmers Reject Centre's 5-Year MSP Proposal, To Continue March From Feb 21

"There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this," he had said.

On allegations of Punjab government being hand-in-glove with the NDA, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We want to clear it with the Punjab government. You say that you will take the legal route, so go ahead. The internet should not be shut down in Punjab. I don’t think the Union government has enough authority to shut down the internet without the agreement of the state government. Children's education will suffer. Who will be responsible?”

Goyal also suggested that the Cotton Corporation of India would purchase cotton from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a period of five years, following the establishment of a legal contract with them.