Ex-MD Of Multinational Firm Cheated Of Rs 4.8 Crore By Online Fraudsters

A 67-year-old former managing director of a multinational company has allegedly been duped of Rs 4.80 crore by online fraudsters who accused him of being involved in drug trafficking and threatened police action against him, an official of the Thane crime branch said.

An FIR was registered on Saturday in this connection by the Thane police's cyber cell against three persons, he said on Monday. The fraudsters posed as officials from central agencies, made the victim divulge his confidential bank details and siphoned off the money, the police said.

The victim recently received a call from the accused, who claimed to have intercepted a parcel en-route to Taiwan at a leading courier company's customs office containing some contraband, including MDMA, nine expired passports and credit cards, the official said.

They told the victim that they had his personal information, including the Aadhaar card number, to make him believe he was under the scanner, he said quoting the complaint.

They also informed the victim of an alleged case registered against him at the Andheri police station in neighbouring Mumbai, threatening him of getting arrest warrants and legal consequences under provisions for the prevention of money laundering and drug peddling, the official said.