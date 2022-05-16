Monday, May 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ever-Strengthening India-Nepal Friendship Will Benefit Entire Humanity: PM Modi In Lumbini

PM Modi also held talks with Nepali PM Deuba, visited Maya Devi temple and laid foundation stone of a Buddha cultural centre.

Ever-Strengthening India-Nepal Friendship Will Benefit Entire Humanity: PM Modi In Lumbini
PM Modi visits the Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal with Nepali PM Sher Bahadur Deuba PIB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 May 2022 5:23 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation.

Speaking in Nepal's Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, Modi also said that India and Nepal relations are unshakeable like the Himalayas.

Modi is on a day-long visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. He attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini. 

Addressing the International Buddhist Conference, Modi said, "Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity."

Related stories

PM Modi Holds Talks With Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, Key Points From Nepal Visit

PM Modi Visits Nepal To Mark Buddha Purnima And 'Deepen' Bilateral Ties, What's On Agenda?

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Visits Temples In Varanasi

The gathering included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants.

Modi also invoked Ramayan to highlight the religious and cultural ties between the two countries. 

He said, "I said in Janankpur that our Ram is incomplete without Sita. I know that people of Nepal area also happy now that a grand Ram Mandir is being built in India."

Janakpur is the birthplace of Sita, who married Ram, as per Ramayana. Modi had visited Janakpur in 2018.

Modi also highlighted the India-Nepal collaboration in the cultural domain. He said, "The building of Lumbini Museum in Nepal is an example of mutual cooperation of the two countries. And today we decided to establish Dr Ambedker Chair for Buddhist Studies at Lumbini Buddhist University."

Earlier on Moday, Modi and Deuba laid the foundation stone of India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini. 

Modi also visited the Maya Devi Temple, the birthplace of Buddha, where he was accompanied by Deuba. 

The two leaders also held a round of talks, in which they are likely to have focussed on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas, including hydropower and connectivity. 

This is Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since assuming office in 2014. This is also the second round of meeting and talks between Modi and Deuba in last two months, as Deuba was on a three-day visit to India last month where he met Modi among other leaders and visited temples in Varanasi. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nepal Visit Lumbini Gautam Buddha Buddha Purnima BR Ambedkar India-Nepal/Nepal Nepal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

In Pictures: Videography Survey At Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque

In Pictures: Videography Survey At Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque