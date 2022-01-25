Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Restrictions were put in place in view of people's health, Kejriwal said after hoisting the national flag at the Delhi government's Republic Day function.

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Covid restrictions will be eased soon. - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:41 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government does not want livelihood of people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible.

"Delhiites have suffered the most due to Covid. We don't want that your livelihood is affected but your health is important, so we had to put restrictions," he said. Recently, the Delhi government's proposal to lift weekend curfew and odd-even scheme of opening shops in view of the improving Covid situation here was turned down by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Related stories

Covid-19| Delhi Logs 5,670 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines to 11.79 Percent

COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Drop Below 10K, Positivity Rate 13.32 Per Cent

Over 21,900 Families Who Lost Member To Covid Given Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia: Delhi Govt

"Last week some traders had come and they said they are facing lots of problems due to the odd-even scheme and weekend curfew. The L-G agreed to some proposals and on some, he differed. We will remove these restrictions as soon as possible," Kejriwal said.

During his speech at the function, the chief minister said he is most inspired by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh who charted different courses for the same dreams and goals. Kejriwal pledged to fulfil Ambedkar's dream of quality education for all children, rich or poor. He also announced that in every office of the Delhi government pictures of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Delhi CM Curfew Delhi Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Must Promote Online Trade In Mandis To Make Prices Of Agricultural Produce More Competitive: Raj CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary