Dip In Number Of Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Puducherry

Puducherry logged 51 fresh COVID-19 cases, a senior health department official said here on Friday. The union territory on Thursday reported 80 new cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 51 fresh cases emerged after the examination of 755 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone recorded 34 out of the 51 cases while Karaikal had 15 and Yanam two. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had no fresh case today.

The Director said the active cases were 326 which comprised nine patients taking treatment in hospitals and the remaining 317 in home quarantine. The overall caseload was 1,72,321. The Director said 89 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,028.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll remained at 1,967. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 6.75 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 19,81,036 doses which comprised 9,85,802 first doses, 7,93,535 second doses and 2,01,699 booster doses, the Director said.

-With PTI Input