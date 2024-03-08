Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles Notch Below Normal At 27.4 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90 per cent, dropping to 24 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to a India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, dropping to 9.0 degrees Celsius on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the data showed.

Thursday was the month's coldest morning, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius.