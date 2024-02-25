Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kavitha Asks CBI To Withdraw Notice Summoning Her For Questioning

BRS leader K Kavitha has asked the CBI to withdraw the notice issued to her under Section 41-A of CrPC summoning her for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

She was asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters here on Monday.

In a letter to the CBI, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the notice to appear at the probe agency's headquarters should be put in abeyance in the light of her pressing onerous engagements coupled with the necessity of her personal presence in the state while the parliamentary elections are underway.