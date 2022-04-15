Delhi COVID Spike: Positivity Rate Climbs To 3.95% As 366 New Cases Reported

The upward trend in Delhi's COVID-19 infections and positivity rate continued on Friday as the national capital reported 366 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent.

With the numbers released on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,67,572, whereas the death toll stands at 26,158.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 325 new cases and a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. No new deaths were reported on these days.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic that was driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

