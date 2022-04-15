Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Delhi COVID Spike: Positivity Rate Climbs To 3.95% As 366 New Cases Reported

Delhi on Friday reported 366 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent. 

Delhi COVID Spike: Positivity Rate Climbs To 3.95% As 366 New Cases Reported
Representational Image

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 10:44 pm

The upward trend in Delhi's COVID-19 infections and positivity rate continued on Friday as the national capital reported 366 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent. 

With the numbers released on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,67,572, whereas the death toll stands at 26,158.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 325 new cases and a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. No new deaths were reported on these days.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic that was driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With PTI inputs

