Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Court Sends Journalist Mohammed Zubair To Four Days' Custody

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested on Monday for hurting religious sentiments.

Delhi Court Sends Journalist Mohammed Zubair To Four Days' Custody
Fact checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 6:35 pm

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the custodial interrogation of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair by four days in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the order after hearing arguments from Delhi Police as well as the accused. Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days. Zubair was arrested on Monday for hurting religious sentiments.

Earlier this month, a case against him was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held.

Related stories

Alt News Co-Founder Journalist Mohammad Zubair Produced Before Delhi Court

Why Was Mohammad Zubair Arrested? Here's Why Press Bodies Are Calling It 'Disturbing'

Journalist And AltNews Co-founder Mohammad Zubair Arrested For 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' In Delhi

Zubair's arrest has drawn widespread condemnation from journalists, press bodies, and Opposition politicians, who have come out in solidarity with him.

"Zubair has been arrested under sections 153 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code. This is extremely disturbing because Zubair and his website AltNews have done some exemplary work over the past few years in identifying fake news and countering disinformation campaigns, in a very objective and factual manner," said the Editors Guild of India.

The Press Club of India also condemned the arrest. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Mohammad Zubair Alt News Delhi Police Special Cell Hurtful Remarks Twitter Press Freedom Press Club Of India Editors Guild Of India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash