Dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Family Gets Government Job, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in tehsil office in Chadoora town in J&K's Badgam district on May 22.

Tribute to Rahul Bhat PTI Photo

Updated: 19 May 2022 7:55 am

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday handed over Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance and an appointment letter to the family of Rahul Bhat, a member of the Kashmiri Pandit community who was killed last week.

Rahul, a state revenue department employee, was shot dead by terrorists in tehsil office in Chadoora town in J&K's Badgam district on May 22.

The J&K administration has sanctioned compassionate appointment of Bhat's widow, Meenakshi Raina, in the pay level of Rs. 14,800-47,100 in Government Higher Secondary School Nowabad, Jammu, as per officials. 

They said that Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh handed over the letter and the cheque to Bhat's father.

Bhat was employed under the special employment package for migrants in 2010. His killing led to protests across Valley by members of the Kashmiri Pandits community, demanding relocation to safer places and threatening mass resignation. The police lathi-charged them and fired tear gas shells at them. 

(With PTI inputs)

