Day In Pics: September 03, 2024

NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Anil Deshmukh during a protest by the party's women's wing members against delay in clearing the Shakti bill, at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near the state secretariat, in Mumbai. The bill proposes stricter punishment for anti-women crimes.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren carries a 'chadar' to pay their obeisance at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.**EDS: IMAGE VIA @firefurycorps, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024** Ladakh: Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps, interacts with soldiers during a visit to the Paranshu Brigade to review of the operational preparedness, in Ladakh. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_03_2024_000050B)
Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps, interacts with soldiers during a visit to the Paranshu Brigade to review of the operational preparedness, in Ladakh.
Police personnel rescue people stranded in flood-hit Kurnool district.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal, in New Delhi.
Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event in Paris Paralympics. Sumit secured gold with a 70.59 m throw.
Olymipan boxer Lovlina Borgohain interacts chool students and others as she takes part in a mass jogging event organized on the occasion of 41st Abhiruchi Sports Day, in Guwahati.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024) during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. The bill was passed during the session.