National

Day In Pics: September 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 03, 2024

NCP (SP) protests for assent to Shakti bill Photo: PTI

NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Anil Deshmukh during a protest by the party's women's wing members against delay in clearing the Shakti bill, at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near the state secretariat, in Mumbai. The bill proposes stricter punishment for anti-women crimes.

Hemant Soren in Ajmer
Hemant Soren in Ajmer Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren carries a 'chadar' to pay their obeisance at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.**EDS: IMAGE VIA @firefurycorps, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024** Ladakh: Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps, interacts with soldiers during a visit to the Paranshu Brigade to review of the operational preparedness, in Ladakh. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_03_2024_000050B)

Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla visits Paranshu Brigade
Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla visits Paranshu Brigade Photo: PTI

Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps, interacts with soldiers during a visit to the Paranshu Brigade to review of the operational preparedness, in Ladakh.

Flood in Kurnool
Flood in Kurnool Photo: PTI

Police personnel rescue people stranded in flood-hit Kurnool district.

Hemant Soren meets Congress leaders
Hemant Soren meets Congress leaders Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal, in New Delhi.

Sumit Antil wins gold at Paris Paralympics 2024
Sumit Antil wins gold at Paris Paralympics 2024 Photo: PTI

Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event in Paris Paralympics. Sumit secured gold with a 70.59 m throw.

41st Abhiruchi Sports Day
41st Abhiruchi Sports Day Photo: PTI

Olymipan boxer Lovlina Borgohain interacts chool students and others as she takes part in a mass jogging event organized on the occasion of 41st Abhiruchi Sports Day, in Guwahati.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly session
West Bengal Legislative Assembly session Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024) during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. The bill was passed during the session.

