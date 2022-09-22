Dalai Lama Honoured As 15th Recipient Of Spendlove Prize

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been honoured with the Alice and Clifford Spendlove Prize in Social Justice, Diplomacy and Tolerance, his office said on Thursday. He is the 15th recipient of the award, founded by Merced native Sherrie Spendlove in 2005 at University of California, Merced.

"In naming the Dalai Lama the latest recipient of the Spendlove Prize, UC Merced recognises a global spiritual leader committed to expressing the importance of happiness, compassion, warm-heartedness, self-discipline, friendship and human solidarity amongst our diversity," said Professor Nigel Hatton, with the Department of Literatures, Languages and Cultures.

Every year, the Spendlove Prize honours an individual who can serve as a role model and inspirational figure for students, faculty and the community surrounding UC Merced. The prize has an annual value of USD 15,000 (Rs. 12,09,921).

Former US President Jimmy Carter and Nobel laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum are among the distinguished Spendlove laureates.

(With PTI inputs)