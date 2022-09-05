Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Home National

Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Two Injured Persons Shifted To Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats of the luxury car, were killed when their vehicle hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

Source: PTI

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:53 am

Two persons injured in the car accident that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry were on Monday shifted by road to Mumbai from a hospital in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat, an official said.

Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats of the luxury car, were killed when their vehicle hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

Eminent gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was also sitting in front, were injured. They were subsequently taken to a hospital in Vapi.

On Monday, the two injured persons were shifted by road to Mumbai, the official said. The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have already been sent to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem.

An official from Kasa police station in Palghar said they have registered a case of fatal accident under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.  Jahangir Pandole was the brother of Darius Pandole, a former independent director of the Tata Group of companies.

The four persons were returning to Mumbai from Gujarat on Sunday when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river near Charoti Naka, 120 km away from Mumbai. 

(With PTI Inputs)

