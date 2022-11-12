Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Congress MLA In Madhya Pradesh Accused Of Facilitating Urea Loot By Farmers

Representative image of farmers.
Representative image of farmers. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 1:42 pm

A Congress MLA and a few others have been named in a case of looting of urea on Thursday after farmers complained that they were not getting a proper supply of fertiliser in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

According to a complaint filed by the officer-in-charge, a case has been registered for robbery and assaulting public servants among other charges.

MLA Manoj Chawla of Alot constituency and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadon and others have been accused over the incident. Police are trying to identify more accused through a video.
District Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said there was no shortage of urea in the district and the fertiliser was being distributed offline as well. However, due to technical glitches, the online service was hindered. 

According to eyewitnesses, Chawla turned up at the Centre where farmers were waiting for hours. On Chawal's instructions, the shutters were opened and they were asked to take bags of urea. 

Refuting the allegation, Chawla said, "The collector and SP (Superintendent of Police) got a fake FIR (First Information Report) registered against me," he said in a clip released to the public."

National Congress Madhya Pradesh Urea Farmers
