Monday, May 09, 2022
Congress Has No Enmity With BJP Or RSS But No Violence Should Be Tolerated: Gehlot

Gehlot also alleged that such “an atmosphere has been created in the country which is worrisome”. 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:11 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Congress does not have any enmity with the BJP or the RSS but the violence should not be tolerated in any form.

"The RSS people came to meet me recently. I told them to convey my message to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should give a message to the people of the country that everything is acceptable to us. We have no enmity for them and it should not be there either,” Gehlot said addressing a function at Pinjrapole Gaushala in Sanganer on Sunday.

“But violence should not be tolerated in any form," he added without elaborating. He said “no one should accept violence and those who are ruling should condemn it, no matter which party, caste or religion they belong to,” he further said.

Gehlot also alleged that such “an atmosphere has been created in the country which is worrisome”. On this occasion, Gehlot also announced that ‘gaushalas’ (cowshed) in the state would get government grants for nine months each year instead of the present provision for grants for six months only.

He said “Nandi Shalas” (cowsheds) were being opened in each block by the state government with a grant of Rs 1.56 crore to provide shelter to destitute cows.

(With PTI inputs)

