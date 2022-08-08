Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Adityanath Arrives In Agra, To Take Part In BJYM Training Session

After that, Yogi inaugurated a selfie point at the gate of the Circuit House. Adityanath also unveiled the look of the Agra Metro at the Metro Depot in the city.

undefined
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 4:25 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Monday to take part in a training session of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He reached Kheria airport in the city at around 12:15 pm and directly drove to Circuit House to flag off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' awareness rally as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

After that, he inaugurated a selfie point at the gate of the Circuit House. Adityanath also unveiled the look of the Agra Metro at the Metro Depot in the city.

Talking to PTI, Panchanan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Agra Metro, said," CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the depot and watched the unveiling of Agra Metro look. After that he also took part in the plantation drive. He left the depot premises at around 12:45 pm."

Related stories

Medical Profession Full Of Opportunities For Newer Avenues: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Babu-Starrer 'Lokal Sarakku' Will Be About The Evils Of Alcoholism

Despite Less Rains In UP, Yogi Says Farmers Won't Suffer Losses

After the inspection of the metro depot, Adityanath left for the venue to take part in the concluding session of the three-day training programme of the BJYM. The training session of the BJYM leaders began on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National CM Adityanath Arrives Agra Take Part BJYM Training Session Circuit House Selfie Point Inauguration Har Ghar Tiranga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics