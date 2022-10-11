Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
CJI U U Lalit Recommends Justice D Y Chandrachud's Name As His Successor

Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after the incumbent CJI U U Lalit would demit office.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 11:36 am

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the name of senior-most judge Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor.

The CJI handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud.

On October 7, the government had sent a letter to CJI Lalit to recommend his successor.

Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after the incumbent CJI would demit office.

He would have a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024. 

