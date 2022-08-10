Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhari Yatra Starts From Poonch For Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine

The holy Chaari yatra was led by Acharya Shri Shri Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishavatmanand Saraswati Maharaj and was taken out from Dashnami Akhara Mandir complex in Poonch to Shri Budha Amarnath shrine at Rajpura area of Mandi.

undefined
Amarnath Yatra resumes Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:45 am

'Chhari Mubarak’, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, was carried to the cave shrine of Budha Amarnath in Jammu region's Poonch district on Tuesday through the traditional Pahalgam route.

The Budha Amarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as ‘Chattani Baba Amarnath temple’ and is located 290 kilometres northwest of Jammu.

Related stories

Amid Decline In Arrival Of Devotees, Amarnath Yatra Remains Suspended From Jammu

899 Devotees Left For Buddha Amarnath In Poonch

183 Pilgrims Left For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

The holy Chaari yatra was led by Acharya Shri Shri Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishavatmanand Saraswati Maharaj and was taken out from Dashnami Akhara Mandir complex in Poonch to Shri Budha Amarnath shrine at Rajpura area of Mandi.

The yarta commenced after performing special puja and havan amidst chanting of vedic mantras at Akhara mandir Poonch. Deputy Commissioner, Inder Jeet; DIG Rajouri Poonch Range, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal and SSP, Rohit Baskotra and BJP J&K president and former legislator, Ravinder Raina were among others present on the occasion.

After the pooja and hawan, a grand religious congregation was addressed by Swami. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located amid picturesque surroundings in Mandi belt of Poonch.

It is said that this ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, is situated at the place in Himalayas, where Rishi Pulatsya- the grandfather of the King Ravana of Lanka, had worshiped Shiva for many decades. 

Pulast River flowing down from Loran-Mandi mountains of Pir Panjal (Himalayas) to Poonch and PoK has been named after the name of this great saint. The Chari Mubarak will remain in the temple for two days and will be brought back on the next day of Raksha Bandhan. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chhari Yatra Lord Shiva Budha Amarnath Jammu Region's Poonch District Traditional Pahalgam Route Chattani Baba Amarnath Temple Acharya Shri Shri Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishavatmanand Saraswati Maharaj Dashnami Akhara Mandir Complex
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral