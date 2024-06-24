Toy Train Overturns, Kills 11-Year-Old At Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

An 11-year-old boy has died of head injuries after falling from a toy train at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday night. The victim, Shahbaz Singh from Nawanshahr in Punjab, was pronounced dead at Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh Sector 32, where he was rushed for treatment.
As reported by The Indian Express, Shahbaz was sitting in the last compartment of the toy train with his cousin and a toddler when the accident occurred. The compartment did not have any grills, which led to Shahbaz falling out and getting trapped under the compartment.
Shahbaz's family had travelled to the city for an outing and visited Elante Mall, where the boys took a train ride around 9.30 pm. During the ride, the compartment allegedly overturned, causing Shahbaz to fall and sustain severe head injuries. His cousin escaped unhurt.
The police have filed an FIR and arrested the train's driver. The toy train has also been seized.
“We were informed about the unfortunate incident involving one of the service providers working on our premises on the night of June 22, 2024. Our emergency response team rushed the victim to a hospital who succumbed to his injuries and the local police station was informed immediately. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities in this regard and deeply sympathise with the family,” Nexus Elante Mall said in a statement.