Car Driven By Uttarakhand Official Mows Down Three People In Tehri

Reena Negi (36) was taking a walk with with her two nieces -- Anvita Negi (seven) and Agrima Negi (10) -- on the Palika Karyalaya Road at around 7 pm on Monday when the speeding car of Jakhnidhar's BDO DP Chamoli knocked them down, Tehri's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) JR Joshi said