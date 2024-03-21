National

Budaun Killings: Mayawati Calls For Strict Action But Appeals Against 'Politicisation'

"The incident of the brutal murder of two brothers in Budaun is very sad and highly condemnable. Strict legal action is necessary against the culprits, so that the law and order does not deteriorate. Politics should not take place under its cover, especially during the election time," the BSP chief posted on X in Hindi.