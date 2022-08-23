BJP Leader And Actor Sonali Phogat Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack In Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday night in Goa of a suspected massive heart attack.



Sonali Phogat, 41, was a BJP leader and had contested the assembly elections from Adampur on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi, in the 2019 Haryana elections. Bishnoi recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP.



Phogat was a popular TikTok star and made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016.



Sonali Phogat was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She had entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity.