Bioeconomy Can Generate Solutions For Major Challenges In Climate Change: Experts

Bioeconomy has the potential to create jobs and generate new solutions for the planet's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water, and climate change, experts have said.

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:41 am

Bioeconomy or bio-based economy involves using renewable biological resources sustainably to produce food, energy, and industrial goods. It exploits the untapped potential of biological waste and residual materials.

Experts, faculty members, and a large number of students, who converged at the Hindu College, Delhi University to mark the "Himalayan Day", voiced concern over the Himalayas experiencing frequent flash floods, melting of glaciers, loss of habitats, landslides, etc. due to unplanned development for the region's economic growth.

Bio-based economy is the solution for the growth and development of the Himalayan states, said Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of the Centre for Himalayan Studies, DU.

He said bioeconomy has the potential to create jobs and generate new solutions for the planet's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water, and climate change and can deliver social, environmental, and economic benefits.

"Bioeconomy is a relatively new concept and rapidly developing in several nations. India can be a major player with its unique resources from the Himalayan region, especially from the northeastern Himalayas," Principal of Hindu College Prof. Anju Srivastava said.

(Inputs from PTI)

