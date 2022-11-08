Big Blow To Congress Ahead Of Himachal Pradesh Elections: 26 Leaders Join BJP

While the BJP is reportedly in tatters with the emerging numbers of rebels within the party ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections, there are some good news for them.

The Congress which has been suffering out of defections for several years, now tasted it in Himachal Pradesh as 26 state level leaders of the party today crossed the fence to join BJP. The state is all set to go for polls in its 68 assembly seats on November 12.

The leaders of the party joined BJP in presence of the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP leader Sudhan Singh, currently the party-in-charge of the state. Sanjay Sood, the BJP candidate from Shimla was also present in this occasion, reports India Today.

According to the reports of ANI, the major leaders who joined the party today are former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress president Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti Social Sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, and Gopal Thakur.

The others who also jumped the boat are senior leaders like Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta, and Ravi.

Extending his warm welcome to the newly joined leaders, the CM tweeted, "Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP."

'More rebels mean more chance to win'

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal said that BJP has more rebels than Congress as the party is more likely to win the elections and hence has more claimants of tickets.

He however mentioned that the break in the parties really damage the votes and prospects. “There is indeed damage when there are rebels. Even if one vote is taken away, that is damage. And when party workers break away, they take many votes away,” added the 78-year-old politician.

He also emphasized on the fall out of such defections and noted, “I called up all of the rebels. I told them there's more grace in staying with the party. See, a hair pulled out, a fallen tooth, and a person rejected by society never again get their rightful place.”

The former Chief Minister who said that it was his 'choice' to not being the candidate of the party has been for the last few days in the news since his son and union minister Anurag Thakur's referred to his father's 'untiring efforts' at this age .