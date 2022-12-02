Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Home National

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

The Assam State Aids Control Society (ASACS) is playing a pivotal role in this direction but it has been found that “people listen more to spiritual gurus and celebrities.

No divorce if partner falsely claimed HIV Positive
Assam will indulge Celebrities to spread messages regarding HIV

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 9:21 am

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday said that the state government is trying to bring in celebrities to spread the message on prevention of HIV/AIDS as people listen to them more than they do to the advice of the administration.

Assam has an estimated 25,073 people living with HIV and proper dissemination of messages is necessary for creating awareness among all strata of society, he said on the occasion of World AIDS Day. The Assam State Aids Control Society (ASACS) is playing a pivotal role in this direction but it has been found that “people listen more to spiritual gurus and celebrities.  So, we are trying to bring in celebrities to spread the message on prevention of HIV,” the minister said.

''Instead of us telling people not to indulge in high-risk behaviours, if a celebrity or popular icon talks about HIV awareness, more people will follow,” he said. The HIV prevalence rate in Assam is 0.09 per cent, lower than the national prevalence rate of 0.21 per cent, the ASACS said in a release, quoting the NACO HIV Estimation Report.

The total number of people alive by taking AntiRetroviral therapy (ART) is 10,765 in the state. Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has the highest cases of 7610, followed by Cachar with 5200, Nagaon 1602 and Dibrugarh 1402. Regarding the route of transmission in Assam,  the release said 81.63 per cent is through sex between heterosexuals, 5.54 per cent is through HIV-infected syringes and needles, parent to child is 4.76 per cent, homosexual route is 4.61 per cent, 0.85 per cent through blood transfusions and 2.61 is not specified.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Assam Rope In Celebs Spreading Messages HIV Prevention Minister
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar