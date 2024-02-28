National

Assam: Peanut Seller Killed As Concrete Slab Of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses

The incident took place on National Highway 27 in Baihata Chariali when the man, identified as 34-year-old Fulachand Ali, was walking by the side of the construction site, a senior police officer said.

PTI
PTI

February 28, 2024

Peanut seller crushed to death when a concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on him
info_icon

A peanut seller was crushed to death when a concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on him in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway 27 in Baihata Chariali when the man, identified as 34-year-old Fulachand Ali, was walking by the side of the construction site, a senior police officer said.

The slab from the pillars of the under-construction flyover accidentally fell on the man, killing him on the spot, he said, adding a dumper was also damaged in the incident. "We are investigating the matter to ascertain whether there was any lapse on the part of the construction firm," he said.

The deceased person was a resident of Khandigadh in Baksa district, the officer said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in by the administration to pull out the body.

Accordingly, the team successfully brought out the body by cutting the heavy slab, an NDRF statement said. In another incident, a dumper driver was charred to death when the heavy vehicle caught fire after coming in contact with a live wire at Puthimari Athara in Kamrup, another official said.

The driver was identified as Taufiq Ali, who was a resident of Mandakata area in the district.The flames were doused by fire tenders, he added.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement