Assam: Image Of Politician Sleeping With Cash Sparks Row, BJP Ally Says 'Party Not Responsible'

A photo depicting an Assamese politician, Benjamin Basumatary, sleeping on a pile of notes has sparked a row on Wednesday. The viral photo that made rounds on social media showed Basumatary lying on a bed with Rs 500 notes strewn around him.
As per reports, Basumatary is a suspended member of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP’s ally in Assam.
How did the party react?
As situation escalated following circulation of the controversial image, the UPPL promptly clarified and distanced itself from Basumatary.
According to Pramod Boro, the President of the UPPL, Basumatry is no longer associated with the party as he was suspended from the party on January 10, 2024.
“Disciplinary action was taken against him (Basumatry) after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on January 5, 2024,” Boro said.
“Basumatary’s actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” the UPPL said.
However, the party also clarified that the photo in question was taken five years ago by Basumatary’s friends while they were partying and the cash in the photo was of Benjamin Basumatary’s sister.