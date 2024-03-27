National

Assam: Image Of Politician Sleeping With Cash Sparks Row, BJP Ally Says 'Party Not Responsible'

As per reports, the Assamese politician Benjamin Basumatary is a suspended member of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP’s ally in Assam. The party later clarified that the photo in question was taken five years ago by Basumatary’s friends while they were partying and the cash in the photo was of Benjamin Basumatary’s sister.