National

Assam: Image Of Politician Sleeping With Cash Sparks Row, BJP Ally Says 'Party Not Responsible'

As per reports, the Assamese politician Benjamin Basumatary is a suspended member of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP’s ally in Assam. The party later clarified that the photo in question was taken five years ago by Basumatary’s friends while they were partying and the cash in the photo was of Benjamin Basumatary’s sister.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40Krasnyyyyy
Assamese politician Benjamin Basumatary's image of sleeping on a pile of notes made rounds on Internet | Photo: X/@Krasnyyyyy
info_icon

A photo depicting an Assamese politician, Benjamin Basumatary, sleeping on a pile of notes has sparked a row on Wednesday. The viral photo that made rounds on social media showed Basumatary lying on a bed with Rs 500 notes strewn around him.

As per reports, Basumatary is a suspended member of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP’s ally in Assam.

How did the party react?

As situation escalated following circulation of the controversial image, the UPPL promptly clarified and distanced itself from Basumatary.

According to Pramod Boro, the President of the UPPL, Basumatry is no longer associated with the party as he was suspended from the party on January 10, 2024.

Advertisement

“Disciplinary action was taken against him (Basumatry) after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on January 5, 2024,” Boro said.

“Basumatary’s actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” the UPPL said.

However, the party also clarified that the photo in question was taken five years ago by Basumatary’s friends while they were partying and the cash in the photo was of Benjamin Basumatary’s sister.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; Congress Holds CEC Meeting To Discuss Candidates
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: PV Sindhu Beats Wen Yu Zhang In Spain Masters Round Of 32