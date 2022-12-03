Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Army Recovers Huge Cache Of Weapons Near LOC In Jammu And Kashmir

The operation was undertaken after the Army received specific input of infiltration by multiple intelligence agencies and JK Police in the Uri Sector.

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 9:54 am

An intelligence-based operation was launched by the Indian Army in the general area astride the line of control from November 29, 2022, to December 1, 2022, according to the PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

During this operation, teams of the Indian Army observed the initiation of own early warning mechanisms close to the line of control and immediately launched search and destroy operation in the area, according to a report by ANI.

 Warlike stores and narcotic substances including two AK 74 Assault Rifles, two Chinese pistols along with two AK 74 Assault Rifle Magazines were recovered. 

Further, on Thursday, two pistol magazines and 117 rounds of AK 74 Assault Rifle Ammunition and 10 sealed packets of white narcotic substance (likely to be heroin) with Pakistani markings were recovered at 300 meters from of Line of Control.

National Indian Army Soldier Arms And Ammunition Line Of Control (LoC) Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan
