Another Spell Of Heavy Rains Expected In Rajasthan From Wednesday

Tonk district in Rajasthan recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Another spell of heavy rains is expected in the state from Wednesday, the weather department said.

According to officials, Bharatpur's Bayana recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Malakheda (Alwar), Kaman (Bharatpur), Lalsot (Dausa), Dantaramgarh (Sikar), Nainwan (Bundi) and Churu recorded 3 cm of rains each, according to MeT department.

Several other places also recorded rainfall below 3 cm, they added.

