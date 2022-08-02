Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Another Spell Of Heavy Rains Expected In Rajasthan From Wednesday

According to officials, Bharatpur's Bayana recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Malakheda (Alwar), Kaman (Bharatpur), Lalsot (Dausa), Dantaramgarh (Sikar), Nainwan (Bundi) and Churu recorded 3 cm of rains each, according to MeT department.

Another Spell Of Heavy Rains Expected In Rajasthan From Wednesday Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 1:39 pm

Tonk district in Rajasthan recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said. 

Another spell of heavy rains is expected in the state from Wednesday, the weather department said.

Several other places also recorded rainfall below 3 cm, they added.

-With PTI Input

