Anant Chaturdashi: Over 8,000 Cops To Patrol Pune Streets On Friday

More than 8,000 police personnel will patrol the streets of Pune for Ganesh idol immersions on Friday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, a senior official said.

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha On Anant Chaturdashi
Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha On Anant Chaturdashi AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 7:48 pm

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said CCTVs had been installed at several spots in the city for monitoring, while many roads will have traffic restrictions and diversions.

"Nearly 3,000 registered Ganesh pandals will carry out immersions. They will be allowed to play music only till midnight. All guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court will have to be followed strictly," he said.

"More than 8,000 police personnel will be out on the streets on Friday. We have installed CCTVs at several spots," he said.

The Ganesh festivities took place without Covid-19 pandemic norms after two years, so police are expecting the immersion processions to be more crowded than the ones in 2020 and 2021.

(Inputs from PTI)

